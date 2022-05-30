HANNIBAL — Summer hours for the Ramp Park at Huckleberry Park will begin Friday.
The Ramp Park will be open noon to 8 p.m. every day, weather permitting.
The park is for roller skates, roller blades, skateboards, bicycles and scooters. The cost is $3 for a daily admission and $40 for an annual pass.
Paula Epker is the Ramp Park manager. She said the Hannibal Ramp Park is a fun and challenging park for all ages and skill levels.
“Our goal is to make sure everyone is safe while having fun,” she said.
Helmets are required and there is an attendant on duty at all times. Each person must have a signed waiver and release of liability on file. Anyone under the age of 18 must have a parent or legal guardian sign the waiver.
The Ramp Park opened 17 years ago. The facility features below grade concrete bowls with six-foot drop-ins, banks, spines, rollers, a hubba ledge, grind block, extensions and a handrail.
