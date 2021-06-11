HANNIBAL — Students in the Hannibal area are getting a second chance at free help to complete their Free Application for Federal Student Aid this summer.
The Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development will host the free event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Hannibal Job Center, 203 N. 6th St.
The FAFSA is an important part of going to college and is the primary way used to determine students’ eligibility for most types of federal and state financial aid, including grants, scholarships, loans and work-study, as well as financial assistance offered by colleges and universities. Students should submit a FAFSA every year that they plan to attend college in order to secure all of the financial aid available to them.
Professionals and volunteers will be on hand at the FAFSA Frenzy Summer Edition event to offer free assistance and answer any questions students or parents may have. The event will be held, in person, at the Hannibal Job Center.
“COVID-19 caused many interruptions, including the opportunity for many students to receive college planning assistance,” said Zora Mulligan, commissioner of higher education. “Offering a round of FAFSA Frenzy events this summer will provide extra support to students and families who may have delayed their decision to file, or who may have just now decided to attend college in the fall.”
The FAFSA Frenzy Summer Edition events are open to any student currently attending or interested in attending a college or university, no matter where they live, go to school or plan to attend college.
Attendees should create a Federal Student Aid account at studentaid.gov prior to attending, and bring their log in information, their Social Security number, 2019 federal tax returns, W-2s and any records of any investments or money earned.
More information about FAFSA Frenzy Summer Edition is available by visiting https://journeytocollege.mo.gov/pay/file-a-fafsa/fafsa-frenzy-summer-edition/.