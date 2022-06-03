HANNIBAL — Work on the Hannibal Board of Public Works’ Finn Substation Connection project is expected to begin this month.
During the May meeting of the HBPW Board, Mathew Munzlinger, the HBPW’s director of operations, reported that the contractor anticipated beginning construction work the second or third week of June.
In mid May the contractor began setting up a “laydown yard” in order that materials for the project could begin to be received.
The clearing of the line route has already started. Munzlinger said the contractor in charge of opening the area had already completed the necessary clearing but had yet to finish the cleanup work due to weather conditions which prevented the necessary equipment to reach the sites without causing damage to properties.
The cleanup crew was expected to be on site to begin removing the remaining brush in mid May. That work was anticipated to be completed in three to four weeks.
Munzlinger reports that all of the contacts which are needed to complete this portion of the project are in place. Also finished is the financing for the project.
