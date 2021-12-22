LOUISIANA, Mo. — The Louisiana Police Department’s Submit a Tip hotline has solved several crimes in the community and the surrounding area, bringing a new way for citizens to call, text or email the department while remaining anonymous.
About two years ago, the department ceased its 24/7 dispatch services and transitioned them to Pike County Joint Communications. Chief Will Jones sought a cost-effective solution similar to the crime victim’s hotlines used by law enforcement agencies in larger communities. Jones and other officers came up with a plan for a cell-phone-based hotline and presented it to a supportive mayor, city administrators and city council members.
“Our officers came up with a way to serve our community, and a better way where we could receive information from them,” he said, noting cellular phone technology allows officers to receive calls, texts and emails from citizens 24-hours, seven days a week.
Jones budgeted for a dedicated cell phone with various capabilities. There were a few naysayers at first, but that situation soon changed. Placards with Submit a Tip hotline information were made for businesses to display. During the Chamber of Commerce luncheon, more businesses reached out with requests for placards. And requests continued to come in afterward.
Now, the prominent display of the placards throughout town acts as a deterrent to criminals while providing a resource on how to reach officers through the hotline. Officers also hand out business cards with the information posted on the placards, so citizens knew how to reach the Submit a Tip line anonymously through text message, call or email.
“It was an innovative way of building on ideas that were pre-existing in law enforcement, that has been very productive, statistically across the United States,” Jones said, stressing the department was able to personalize the service and make it affordable and accessible to the community.
The cell phone was set up with an active voicemail in case the officer cannot answer. The department’s detective has access to the information received, including emails of potential scams along with text messages and calls about possible crimes or ordinance violations.
Jones said some of the information came in from the Ralls County and Hannibal area, and officers shared what they learned about a suspect they were able to identify in connection with check fraud with the Ralls County Sheriff’s Department and Hannibal Police Department. Additionally, information shared with the Pike County Sheriff’s Department resulted in solving two felony cases.
The Louisiana Police Department also provided information to the Pike County, Ill. Sheriff’s Department in connection with cases in the region. Locally, the Submit a Tip hotline has resulted in solving several ordinance violations, along with “several misdemeanors and a couple felonies,” Jones said.
“I’ve said this to the officers, ‘If we can only solve one crime a year, it’s better than not solving it at all,” Jones said.
Jones also advised his officers how the phone line also allows them to send videos and other digital evidence directly to the hotline phone to keep the information secure.
Jones expressed how happy he was for the hotline to lead to solved crimes throughout the region and provide a new way for the department to stay connected with citizens about various issues. Someone who receives a suspicious email can forward it to the hotline. If it is in another jurisdiction, the police can work with other law enforcement agencies to solve a crime.
Jones has been pleasantly surprised by the number of emails and Facebook posts forwarded to the hotline so far.
“It allows us to keep our finger on the pulse of what’s going on in our community and react appropriately — even if it’s something as small as warning people that there’s a scam out there or anything of that nature,” he said.
Jones hopes the hotline serves as a model for other law enforcement agencies to adopt. The results have reflected Louisiana residents “coming together as a close-knit group — and they’re all working to the idea of public safety.”
“Especially in today’s times, when law enforcement is basically vilified sometimes, and people don’t want to assist — we found a way that was cost-effective for our community to get involved and report information to us,” he said. “It’s a very tangible way for someone to see that there’s results happening.”
The Louisiana Police Department’s Submit a Tip hotline is available by calling or texting 573-754-0101 or emailing louisiana.mo.911@gmail.com. Their Facebook page can be found by
