Sublette among preliminary winners in Miss Missouri's Outstanding Teen Pageant

MEXICO, Mo. — The preliminary competition in the Miss Missouri’s Outstanding Teen Pageant continued Thursday evening at Missouri Military Academy in Mexico.
The event marks the 15th anniversary of the Outstanding Teen Pageant.
Miss Missouri’s Outstanding Teen candidates were divided into two competition groups: the crown group and the sash group. Members of the crown group competed in on-stage question and the evening wear portion of the competition. The evening wear and on-stage question accounts for 20% of the overall preliminary score.
The judges selected Miss Flower City’s Outstanding Teen Mallory Sublette as the overall evening gown and on-stage question winner. Mallory answered a question regarding her social impact statement, “Wellness 360”, which focuses on the health of social, mental and physical wellbeing. She is the daughter of Brandon and Jessica Sublette of Palmyra.
The judges selected Miss Northwest’s Outstanding Teen Olivia DeGrave as the rookie evening gown and on-stage question winner.
Members of the crown group competed in talent. The judges selected Miss Spirit of St. Louis’ Outstanding Teen Bridget Caldwell as the rookie talent winner.
The overall talent winner was Miss Show-Me State’s Outstanding Teen Kyleigh McCourt. Kyleigh, the daughter of Chris and Tammy McCourt of St. Louis, performed a baton twirling routine for the judges.
The competition continued Thursday with another round of preliminaries. The organization will crown the new Miss Missouri’s Outstanding Teen today. After being crowned, the new Miss Missouri’ s Outstanding Teen will immediately begin preparations to compete on the national stage in Orlando later this summer.
The Miss Missouri Scholarship Organization is one of the largest providers of scholarships to young women in the state. This year, the organization will award $85,000 in scholarships between the Miss and Outstanding Teen programs.
