Students vie for Hannibal Free Public Library Summer Reading Program School Trophy

HANNIBAL — Hannibal Free Public Library staff members are busy preparing for the 2021 Summer Reading Program. This year’s theme is “Tails and Tales”, and it is going to be a wild adventure from June 2 to Aug. 4.
With the program around the corner, Hannibal Free Public Library wanted to give recognition to last year’s elementary school that had the most average hours read per participant, A. D. Stowell Elementary School. A selection of Stowell’s students accompanied Principal Corey Bennett to the library to take a photograph with their hard-earned trophy. The students were confident that their school is going to take the win for the 2021 year, so it sounds like there will be quite the competition.
Last year’s library program began May 22 and concluded July 31. Hannibal Free Public Library’s Summer Reading Program goes a long way for patrons and community members in offering fun, free, educational events for all ages. Participants read books, earned prizes and attended virtual programming during the 10-week program.
The 2021 program will be a hybrid of in-person and virtual programming. Staff members have begun reaching out to community organizations for donations and partnerships for this year’s prizes and programs.
“Last year’s program was very different from what our participants are used to. This year we are excited that our doors are open and we can’t wait to welcome our readers of all ages to participate in the fun we have planned!” Library Assistant Director Caitlin Greathouse said.
Hannibal Free Public Library offers a program for everyone, birth through adult. Registration is online and program pre-registration will be required for in-library events.
Greathouse encourages those interested in participating to visit the library’s Summer Reading website at https://sites.google.com/view/hfplsummerreading/ or to call the library during normal business hours at 573-221-0222.
Green brochures for elementary-aged and blue bookmarks for young adults will be sent home from each child’s school with additional information about the program. All programs are free and no library card is necessary to participate.
For more information, call the library at 573-221-0222 or visit its website, www.hannibal.lib.mo.us. This project is supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act as administered by the Missouri State Library, a division of the Office of the Secretary of the State.