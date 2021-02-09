CANTON, Mo. — Students from Northeast Missouri have been admitted into Culver-Stockton College's incoming class for the fall 2021 semester and received academic scholarships.
Allie Hull, of Hannibal, was awarded the Trustee Scholarship, a $14,500 per year scholarship for four years.
Illicea Williams, of Hannibal, received the Wildcat Scholarship, an $8,500 per year scholarship for four years.
Sophie Ragar, of Palmyra, Mo., was awarded the President Scholarship, a $13,000 per year scholarship for four years.
These scholarships are awarded based upon academic credentials and are renewable provided the student remains in good academic standing.