HANNIBAL — About 60 students in the Hannibal-LaGrange University Craigmiles School of Nursing gathered to celebrate Thanksgiving and the 40th anniversary of the university’s nursing program on Monday at the Carroll Science Center.
About 60 students gathered for photos and a celebratory lunch, marking the milestone of the nursing program’s 40th anniversary and the joyous holiday of Thanksgiving, said Dr. Anne Riggs. director of the Craigmiles School of Nursing. Nursing students gathered with faculty and staff to celebrate a program responsible for so many nurses graduating and providing care in the local community and throughout the world.
Riggs pointed out a class photo of the graduates from the first class in 1983, along with a 1981 Courier-Post article featuring the nursing program’s first director, Jessie Wilson. A large cake featured the HLGU Trojan and proclaimed “Celebrating 40 years” in the university’s colors of navy blue and scarlet.
Dr. Anthony Allen, HLGU president, expressed the importance of the Craigmiles Nursing School and the chance to celebrate the 40-year milestone.
“It’s an exciting day. It certainly is in keeping with the spirit of the holiday to give thanks,” he said. “Obviously, we’re grateful for our program and the many years of service here in our community, preparing nurses to serve here locally and really all over the world. So it’s an exciting day for us, and it’s a great day to celebrate with our current students. We’re grateful for the administration and the faculty teaching this program and the good work they do.”
Dr. Robert Matz, vice president for Academic Administration, shared his gratitude during the festivities.
“I would just add to what Dr. Allen has said that we’ve had 40 tremendous years here of producing some of the finest nurses in our region, and that we believe that our best days are ahead — that there are great days in store for Hannibal-LaGrange’s nursing program, and we believe that we are going to continue to produce some of the finest graduates you’ll meet,” Matz said, stressing how the program’s success shows in the work graduates perform locally and abroad.
“I just heard a testimony from one of our students the other day, talking about how they were uniquely equipped for the clinical experience. They were in Idaho because of their experience here at Hannibal LaGrange’s nursing program,” he said.
Nursing students chatted before the celebratory meal, sharing what made them grateful.
“We’re thankful for our program and that our faculty was able to put this on for us. I went through the LPN program, and they didn’t do anything like this before, so it’s really cool that they did this today,” said Alexis Goodwin, who graduated from the LPN program in 2019.
Staysha Webster, president of the Students Nurses Association and a 2018 graduate from the LPN program, expressed her gratitude.
“We’re thankful for the generosity that got us all here to make this possible. There wouldn’t be a nursing program on the campus if HLG didn’t say we could come here,” she said.
