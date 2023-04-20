HANNIBAL — Students, staff and faculty were honored for their achievements and dedication during the Hannibal Public School District Board of Education meeting on Wednesday.
Members of student groups and individual students discussed their educational endeavors with members of the Board of Education, and staff and faculty members came forward for recognition for their hard work.
Skills USA members from the Hannibal Career and Technical Center (HCTC) gathered to discuss the various fields they study, including Cosmetology, Computerized Numerical Control, and Tech Drafting. Winners in the state contest included Morgan Patton, second place in Graphic Imaging Sublimation; Ayden Shortridge, third place in Tech Info Welding; and Tim Williams, second place in Tech Info Drafting.
The 2022-2023 school year marked the beginning of the Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) chapter in Hannibal. The student group is led by Shylee Endicott. Aubrielle Krigbaum, Alana Lemon, Harper Karr, Briley Cunningham and Garrett Heaton attended the Missouri HOSA State Leadership Conference. Aubrielle received first place in the Occupational Safety and Health Assocation (OSHA-10) test.
Board members also congratulated Grace Hiles, who was selected to attend the U.S. Naval Academy. She was accompanied by her parents, Melanie and Jonathan Hiles.
Lissa Biggs was recognized as the 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year. She is a Title 1 Reading Teacher at Veterans Elementary School and has been a part of the Hannibal Public School District since 2004.
Eugene Field Elementary School Principal Kelsey Whitley told everyone at the meeting how the school is a Lighthouse Leader in Me School, and several students who have demonstrated leadership came up to talk about their activities during the school year. Carmen Mueller and Melissa Menze introduced students in the Gardening Club and cooking class, and Annie Massie introduced members of the Kindness Club. Several students took turns talking about what they enjoyed about their respective clubs.
Ace Jones said some of his favorite dishes to prepare in the cooking class included buttermilk pancakes and fried chicken with French fries. He explained that club members would soon be preparing breakfast for teachers at the school. Eugene King explained he learned to synergize with his fellow students, gaining experience in using measurements and preparing many different foods. Eugene and Ace gave each Board of Education member a cheesecake.
Menze and Mueller explained that the Gardening Club grew from grants in 2012 from Lowe's and the Missouri Department of Conservation. Several planter boxes hold a variety of plants the students grow and care for, and they also had the opportunity to create bird feeders and a scarecrow.
Massie explained that Kindness Club members have been busy performing sharing their compassion in their school and community, including adopting a teacher and purchasing them a Christmas gift, sharing kindness posters at Beth Haven Nursing Home and distributing bags of confetti downtown. Students Jasmine Harvey, Noah Brooks and Journey Williams shared how much they enjoyed spreading kindness. Jasmine gave each board member a bag of confetti and Journey passed out packs of seeds.
Transportation Director Scott Speer honored Sheila Damon as Transportation Employee of the Year, noting how her dedication to her job includes decorating for each season, decorating the fence at the Transportation Department and assisting a safety coach as they were learning to become a bus driver. He also honored Lewis Bode, Jim Brown and Laura McAfee for their years of service. He said they were instrumental in the consecutive successes in bus safety inspections and receiving state honors.
Board of Education members gave gifts to each of the honorees to show their gratitude for the positive difference they made.
