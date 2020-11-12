HANNIBAL — Beginning Monday, Nov. 16, all students enrolled at Hannibal Middle School, including the Pirate Virtual Academy students, will be able to continue to eat free, throughout the closure of regularly scheduled school days, which is scheduled from Nov. 16 through Nov. 24. The students will be eligible for one breakfast and one lunch per school day, Monday through Friday. This does not affect any other school, as in-seat students will continue to be provided meals on school days during regular meal service times.
Carryout meals that will include one breakfast and one lunch for the students enrolled in the Pirate Virtual Academy will be available for pick-up at the Hannibal Middle School, from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. daily and must be pre-ordered weekly either by calling Food Service at 573-221-2378 or online at meals@hannibal60.com.
Preordering of pickup meals for the week of November 16-20 will begin immediately and close Friday, Nov. 13 at 10 a.m. November 23-24 meal ordering will begin Friday, Nov. 13 at 11 a.m. and close Thursday, Nov. 19, at 10 a.m. Each order will need to detail each enrolled child's name, grade and the dates that meals will be picked up.
The Hannibal School District is encouraging parents who have not already completed a free/reduced meal application for the 2020-21 school year, to do so. If funding is not available beyond Dec. 31 the school district will return to its normal food service program in January and students will be charged for meals unless they qualify for free meals.
For additional information, contact Rich Stilley, business manager, at 573-221-1258.