PALMYRA, Mo. — The first public meeting for the planned Palmyra Community Improvement District attracted a strong crowd on Tuesday.
Corey Mehaffy, executive director of the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council, and Palmyra Council member Brock Fahy welcomed everyone to the meeting in a historic building at 306 S. Main St. in the heart of downtown Palmyra.
Mehaffy discussed how the CID was part of a three-pronged approach to community revitalization — the CID would be a separate political subdivision of Missouri within its established boundaries, with additional sales tax collected to fund projects within the district. Additionally, a Chapter 353 real property tax abatement program would allow property tax captured within the CID for approved projects, and a Neighborhood Improvement District would be able to fund public infrastructure projects through municipal bonds.
The time frame for the program, sale tax amount and other details would depend on what is best for Palmyra. With City Council approval, the CID Board could work with community members within the district to determine specifics. Tax abatements, sales tax levies only apply within the district and are only active while the program is in place. Also, property owners can choose whether or not they want to participate in the program.
The sales tax levy in the CID could be used for streetscape projects, building facade improvements, pocket parks, district promotions and events and banners and signage. Municipal bonds through a NID could fund city infrastructure projects like water, sidewalks and storm water improvements.
Mehaffy stressed that details including CID boundaries, proposed tax sales tax levy rates within the CID and other aspects of the plan were not finalized yet. The meeting was geared toward sharing ideas and receiving community feedback.
Mehaffy provided examples of growth from the Depot District in Moberly. He reached out to City Manager Brian Crane and Michael Bugalski, his successor as president of the Moberly Area Economic Development Corporation, to assess the results of the revitalization efforts in the community. The downtown district is averaging about $1 million each year in new investments, sales tax and special events have grown, new businesses have been added and some have expanded or transitioned to new ownership.
Mehaffy has collaborated with Palmyra city officials during the past year as plans for the revitalization program has moved closer to fruition. Several city officials were in attendance, including Mayor Rusty Adrian, City Clerk Deena Parsons and numerous City Council members.
So far, the city of Palmyra has pledged $60,000, which reflects an estimate for legal fees necessary to reach the next stages of the project. Mehaffy said he received good comments and feedback from council members and community members regarding the proposed boundaries.
Mehaffy said discussions will likely surround potential boundary adjustments before the next meeting. Mehaffy is looking forward to presenting details about the plan with members of the Palmyra Chamber of Commerce during their March meeting. If the City Council decides to move forward, HREDC’s special counsel for economic development can begin working on CID petitions.
Adrian expressed his feelings about what the project would mean for the community.
“I think it went great,” he said, noting there were about 30-32 community members in attendance. “I like the turnout. I think Corey does a marvelous job explaining things. I think this CID district will really help our downtown for funding the buildings that we have. It can be used properly and will be very helpful, and that’s our goal.”
Adrian agreed with Mehaffy about the importance of receiving community feedback at each step.
Jason Janes, owner of Janes Surveying, expressed enthusiasm for the revitalization program and the various aspects of the community which could be affected.
“Obviously Palmyra is a wonderful community to live in, and we have a lot to offer. I think improving our downtown Main Street District is not going to do anything but strengthen the community,” Janes said, noting it’s difficult to find enough residences available for all the people moving to town.
“There’s a lot of properties around the neighborhood here that could use some exterior improvement, so I think it’s going to be good,” he said.
After sharing information and answering questions from the attendees, Mehaffy asked people for comments about the plan, noting “we really didn’t receive any negative feedback.”
“I would really like to stress my appreciation for the people who attended the event. It was great to see such a good turnout. Obviously, that demonstrates a great amount of support — not only for the Community Improvement District, but the community in general,” he said. “It was great to see. Obviously, those folks are interested in trying to work together to see their community become stronger.”
