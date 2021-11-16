FAYETTE, Mo. — The next show coming to the Little Theatre stage for the 2021-22 season is Anna Ziegler’s Boy, directed for the Central Methodist University audience by Professor Lonna Wilke.
Inspired by a true story, Boy explores the complicated terrain of trying to find love in a new body, and the inextricable bonds between doctor and patient. In the 1960s, a well-intentioned doctor convinces the parents of a male infant to raise their son as a girl after a terrible accident. Two decades later, the repercussions of that choice continue to unfold.
Jackson Strain, a pre-nursing major from Shelbyville, will be a member of the cast in the role of Doug Turner.
The show will premiere at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2, followed by 7:30 p.m. shows on Friday and Saturday, and then a 1:30 p.m. show on Sunday. Shows will be livestreamed and open to in-house audiences at the Little Theatre. Tickets and more information are available by calling the box office at 660-248-6281.
