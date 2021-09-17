FAYETTE, Mo. — The new season at The Little Theatre on the campus of Central Methodist University will kick off next month with a Rodgers and Hammerstein classic, Carousel. Directed by Dr. Mark Kelty with music direction by Dr. Susan Quigley-Duggan, the show will run from October 14-17.
Jackson Strain will be part of the show’s ensemble as a tenor. Strain, from Shelbyville, Mo., is majoring in pre-nursing at CMU.
Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II’s second collaboration (after the successful Oklahoma!) cemented their reputation for soaring music and a riveting storyline. The time is 1873. The place, a small New England fishing village. Billy Bigelow, the handsome and swaggering barker for Mrs. Mullin’s carousel, meets Julie Jordan, a lovely young working girl at the nearby mill, when Julie and her friend Carrie Pipperidge come to the amusement park. Billy and Julie fall in love and are soon married, but not happily ever after. Their struggles, in contrast to the agitated bliss of Carrie and her Mr. Snow, carry forward into the afterlife and back.
For CMU main stage productions, tickets are $8 for general admission, $5 CMU faculty and staff, CMU students free with ID. More information is available by contacting the box office at 660-248-6281. Links to livestreams of the show will be available at a later date.