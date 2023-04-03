Story of mysterious sword is topic of museum luncheon May 6

LOUISIANA, Mo. — Intrigue still surrounds a weapon once owned by a Civil War captain with ties to Pike County.
Dr. Tim Jacobs will unravel the mystery at “The Sword in the Wall Luncheon” sponsored by the Louisiana Area Historical Museum.
The event is at noon Saturday, May 6, at the Louisiana First Christian Church fellowship hall at 517 South Carolina Street. Tickets are $20 and reservations with payment must be made by April 28.
Jacobs is an Air Force veteran and current commander of the Tri-State Civil War Roundtable. He retired last September after practicing family medicine at Quincy Medical Group for 30 years.
The sword was found a few years ago in Hannibal under what Jacobs calls “unusual circumstances” and brought to the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County with the hope of chronicling its history.
“The story gets more interesting as we investigate the genealogy of the soldier who carried the sword,” Jacobs said. “It takes us through American history and eventually has ties to both Pike County, Mo., and Adams County, Ill. The story at times almost seems like fiction, yet factual-based epics such as this are sometimes greater than fiction.”
The sword belonged to Capt. William D. Ruddell, who served with Company B of the 78th Illinois Infantry. After the war, the Adams County farmer and his wife, Melissa, moved to Northwest Missouri. He died there at age 54 on Oct. 24, 1888.
“This is going to be a fascinating program,” said Brent Engel, museum president. “Dr. Jacobs is a remarkable speaker with decades of experience bringing history to life in our area. It’s definitely a ‘don’t-miss’ event.”
The menu for the luncheon consists of chicken salad, summer pasta salad, fresh fruit and strawberry shortcake. Men, women and children are invited.
Tickets may be reserved and held at the door by emailing bengel2022@gmail.com. Those using this method must submit payment with the names of attendees before the reservation is finalized. Checks may be sent to Louisiana Area Historical Museum, 304 Georgia Street, Louisiana, Mo., 63353.
Printed tickets are available from museum board members, with payment required at the time of purchase.
