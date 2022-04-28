HANNIBAL — In recent months representatives of economic development, the city of Hannibal and Hannibal Board of Public Works have been meeting regularly to review and coordinate projects.
Participants in the brainstorming sessions have included Mike Dobson, mayor pro tem, Lisa Peck, city manager, Andy Dorian, director of central services, Corey Mehaffy, director of the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council, Mathew Munzlinger, director of operations for the HBPW, and Darrin Gordon, general manager of the HBPW.
“One item of essential discussion is the stormwater efforts of the city of Hannibal and the HBPW,” Gordon wrote in a memo to the members of the HBPW Board.
According to Gordon, a key to the discussion was the establishment of “clearly defined lines of responsibility of stormwater.”
Gordon said that the “Maintenance Responsibility of Stormwater Systems” policy was approved by the city and HBPW in May of 2019.
Gordon anticipates bringing to the HBPW Board a revised Maintenance Responsibility of Stormwater Systems policy, “representing the wishes of the city,” at its May meeting.
“With this revision, the HBPW will be able to better estimate the cost of annual funding we will need to ask our citizens to approve as we go for a vote to assess the much-needed funding for our stormwater needs,” Gordon wrote.
