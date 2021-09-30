HANNIBAL — A downtown Hannibal storm-sewer project is expected to begin next week.
“I talked with a gentleman from the Corps of Engineers and they (contractor) are still on track to start the Corps’ portion around the first of October,” said Mathew Munzlinger, director of operations for the Hannibal Board of Public Works, during the September meeting of the HBPW Board. “They should start moving equipment in and be ready to go on the first Monday in October is what he was thinking.”
The storm-sewer work, which is being funded by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, will take place near the eastern end of North Street.
“They are going to pay for the replacement of the storm sewer basically on the dry side (of the floodwall) from the toe of the levee up to the alley at Bridge Street,” Munzlinger said during the August meeting of the HBPW Board.
There had been speculation that the contractor hired by the Corps to perform the work might actually start in September if it was available and the river level remained low.
Munzlinger said that Poepping, Stone, Bach & Associates continues to work on the design phase of the North Street storm sewer from the alley behind the brewery up to the old bridge approach.
“They are about 90 percent complete with that,” he said.
Munzlinger added that there are some other “utility conflicts” in that area that will have to be addressed soon.
PSBA has also recently performed a storm sewer condition assessment along Mark Twain Avenue from the old bridge approach to the new visitors center.
“That will give us an idea if there are additional problems we need to plan for as far as repairs, ownership issues, or whatever,” Munzlinger said. “They should have that (report) completed shortly.”