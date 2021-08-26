PALMYRA, Mo. — Repairs to storm drainage, curb and guttering problems near the Marion County Courthouse in Palmyra are scheduled to begin in a little more than a month.
County Clerk Valerie Dornberger told the county commission during its Aug. 23 meeting at the courthouse in Palmyra that she had recently received an update on the project from the city of Palmyra. Construction is reportedly going to begin around Oct. 1. It is estimated that the work will require two to three weeks to complete.
In other business, Sheriff Jimmy Shinn advised the commissioners that the installation of new flooring in the Marion County Jail kitchen has been completed.
The reappointment of Denise Damron and Charles Webster to the Marion County Planning and Zoning Board was approved.
County Coordinator Teya Stice told the commission that a zoning request could be received on the construction of a campground near MO 6. The property is owned by Andy Johnson.
Stice said the county has received an inquiry from Anna Perkins, a representative with Scout Clean Energy, regarding the possible development of a 100-acre commercial solar farm in Marion County.
In closed session the commission reviewed a draft of the 2019 and 2020 Financial CARES Act audit performed by Devereux and Company. No results were released to the public.