Storm damage cleanup continues in Sodalis

HANNIBAL — Although approximately a month since severe weather rolled through Hannibal the cleanup in one popular city park has not yet been completed.
“We had tree damage in Sodalis on the back trails,” said Andy Dorian, the city of Hannibal’s director of central services, during the recent July meeting of the Hannibal Park Board.
“There was some damage with downed limbs and trees,” said Aron Lee, assistant director of central services — parks, during the park board meeting at city hall.
According to Lee, not only did high winds cause tree damage in the Sodalis Nature Preserve, but some damage was also noted on city-owned property in the South Main Street area. Lee said Riverview Park was spared any wind damage on that particular stormy night.
Lee was not surprised by the damage that occurred in Sodalis.
“It was mainly some dead trees that with high winds will come down,” he said.
Overall, despite the fact there was some damage, Lee did not consider it too bad.
“It was nothing substantial, but it took us a little bit of time to get that cleaned up. We are still working on it,” he said. “There are some areas that we still need to do, but they are low traffic areas that are out of the way of the public. It is nothing that is impeding anything. We are just waiting for a little drier conditions.”