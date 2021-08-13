HANNIBAL — A severe thunderstorm that passed through Hannibal Thursday afternoon left a trail of damage in parks and facilities.
Among the hardest hit parks was Riverview where “major damage” was sustained, according to Mary Lynne Richards of the Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department. As of Friday morning the park had been closed to the public until further notice.
“Hannibal Parks and Recreation officials and volunteers will be working to clear the destruction, but access is dangerous to pedestrians and vehicles,” she said.
The Hannibal Aquatic Center was closed Friday while employees attempted to repair the damage that occurred there. The aquatic center is tentatively scheduled to reopen on Saturday, Aug. 14. However that date could be pushed back, Richards said.
Extensive damage also occurred at the city’s new marina.
“Access to a set of docks closest to the ramp is unavailable due to the gangway tearing away from its anchor,” said Richards, who added that parks department officials will be seeking to have the marina repaired as quickly as possible.
As of early Friday afternoon the Hannibal Board of Public Works was reporting on its website that crews were still working to restore power in some areas of the community.