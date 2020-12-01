HANNIBAL — More than a dozen local vendors will offer their unique items and holiday gifts at a Stop and Shop vendor sale from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Hannibal.
The free fundraiser will benefit the Country Estates Swim Club, with funds used to repaint the pool and for upkeep of the grounds. Masks will be required.
Items for sale will include jewelry and accessories, books, bakery foods, candles, homemade wreathes, knitted scarves, pillows, custom apparel and décor, ornaments, crafts and boutique items, nail strips, beard oils, aftershave and wine cork keychains. The organizers will be selling food and beverages.
More information is available on Facebook by searching "Stop and Shop" in events or on the Country Estates Pool Facebook page.