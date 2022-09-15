Stone 4-H Club members represent Marion County at State 4-H Livestock Judging Contest

Members of the Stone 4-H Club represented Marion County 4-H by participating in the livestock judging program at the 2022 University of Extension State 4-H Livestock Judging Contest on Saturday, Sept. 10, at the University of Missouri Trowbridge Livestock Center in Columbia, Mo.

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The 2022 University of Extension State 4-H Livestock Judging Contest took place Saturday, Sept. 10 at the University of Missouri Trowbridge Livestock Center in Columbia.

This contest brought together 147 4-H youth from across the state to apply their evaluation and communication skills. Youth involved with the livestock judging program develop key life skills to aid in their future career success.

