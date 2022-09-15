Stone 4-H Club members represent Marion County at State 4-H Livestock Judging Contest

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The 2022 University of Extension State 4-H Livestock Judging Contest took place Saturday, Sept. 10 at the University of Missouri Trowbridge Livestock Center in Columbia.
This contest brought together 147 4-H youth from across the state to apply their evaluation and communication skills. Youth involved with the livestock judging program develop key life skills to aid in their future career success.
Through involvement in a 4-H judging team, members must make rapid, logical decisions and defend their decisions via oral reasons. Over half of the participants said that compared to before participating in this event, they now have more knowledge in the areas of identifying visual and genetic characteristics of an animal, comparing their perception of an animal against the ideal, judging classes, using livestock judging terminology and giving reasons.
Over 90 percent of the participants consider themselves educated consumers of agricultural products, are comfortable sharing their knowledge of agriculture with others, see themselves as an advocate for the industry and are planning to pursue a career in agriculture.
