Stolen utility cart returned followed Wednesday arrest

HANNIBAL — A Hannibal man has been arrested following an incident reportedly involving a stolen utility cart at Sodalis Nature Preserve.
The 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County issued warrants for Dustin L. Pagett, 30, of Hannibal, on Wednesday, July 13. He has been charged with tampering with a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.
A Hannibal Parks and Recreation employee witnessed Pagett reportedly driving a utility cart at about 10:47 a.m. through Sodalis Nature Preserve. The employee attempted to stop the defendant by flagging him down.
Pagett reportedly ignored the employee and continued to drive through the Preserve. He was stopped on a lower trail by police. Pagett was taken into custody without incident.
Upon his arrest, officers found him in possession of a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine. The utility cart had been reported stolen the previous day from the 1200 block of County Club Drive.
Pagett’s bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety.
He remains in the Marion County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.