HANNIBAL — The continuing development of downtown Hannibal could soon transition from the talking phase to an action phase, according to Corey Mehaffy, executive director of the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council.
“For the last few years we have been discussing downtown redevelopment opportunities to assist our downtown building owners and downtown businesses in helping them do some redevelopment,” he said during the May 18 meeting of the Hannibal City Council.
This will not be the first time that redevelopment has successfully occurred in the downtown area.
“Twenty-plus years ago there was a purposeful bit of work that was done on that,” Mehaffy said. “We saw some tremendous investment within our downtown over those years and we started to see some additional investment within the downtown.”
According to Mehaffy, over the last few years there have been a number of public meetings involving organizations with strong ties to downtown, along with downtown business owners and downtown property owners, to talk about redevelopment in general, and about the different types of programs that could be available and have been used successfully in other communities.
“The next step in the process is to really begin to talk about what that will look like, what the boundaries would be, the financial impact and those types of things,” Mehaffy said. “In order for us to do that we need to engage in our special counsel for economic development.”
To help start the process of establishing the Downtown Community Improvement District the city council agreed to a request from Mehaffy and appropriated up to $75,000.
“Obviously that will be (used) over time, not all at once,” he said regarding the funds.
In time a CID board will be appointed to work with the special counsel for economic development.
“Typically the CID board will hold annual meetings making sure that all the compliance items are taken care of and reports are filed with the Department of Economic Development and the Department of Revenue,” Mehaffy said.
The current proposed Downtown Community Improvement District boundaries include all of the downtown business district. On Main Street it extends from the brewery on the north end to the depot on the south.
It has also been proposed that the district go up Broadway to Grand Avenue, and also include Mark Twain Avenue up to Grand Avenue.
“That (identifying the district’s boundaries) is part of the next step in the process, but that is what has been proposed so far,” Mehaffy told the council.