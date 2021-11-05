STEM Camp provides enrichment for visiting students, HLGU student leaders

HANNIBAL — Area students from second through sixth grades got the chance to learn with hands-on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics projects from Hannibal-LaGrange University students during the university’s annual STEM Camp on Friday.
Dr. Courtney Janes, assistant professor of education at HLGU, said the free event offers a unique opportunity each year for visiting students from the Hannibal area as they learn about topics like wind resistance, robotics and erosion. HLGU students with majors including elementary education, early childhood education, mathematics and physical education also get the valuable experience of teaching the youth throughout the day, guiding them as they learn to solve problems and think critically in a team environment.
She said students don’t have many chances to teach science due to the university’s building schedules and area schools’ schedules not always aligning. The yearly camp provides that opportunity, with a reciprocal effect for the student teachers and their visitors at each of six stations: Animals and Algorithms involves computer programming; Changing Earth gives students the chance to make models to save a town from a landslide; Infection Detection lets students see firsthand how germs spread, along with the chance to identify Patient Zero; Robotics involves Vex IQ robot kits; Energy and Collisions lets students create vehicles to keep their eggs safe as they race down a large ramp; and the Science of Flight teaches about wind resistance and aerodynamics.
“We wanted to provide a service to the community that was also a win for them and a win for us,” Janes said. “So we wanted a free place for the kids to go that was safe. We would provide them with lunch and snacks, and it would be a learning experience on the college campus. And in turn, our students would be able to give knowledge for service.”
Janes said knowledge for service reflects the motto the students follow as they enrich students through Project Lead the Way. She commended Douglass Community Services for providing lunch for students, noting how the camp is truly a community effort. The day was selected because Hannibal Public Schools were not in session.
Inside the Mabee Sports Complex, students experienced wind resistance at the Science of Flight station. Each child took turns running across the gym with a parachute attached to their back.
The students had the option of signing up for their favorite station, and Janes said a station is swapped out each year, so there is a new option for students who have been to camp several times. Robotics will be offered each year.
Students worked together in teams in the Carroll Missions Center to plan and construct miniature models of towns, using small trees, fences and other resources to stop a landslide.
Sarah Hanson, an early childhood education major at HLGU, explained how the structure of each project provided multiple skills for the visiting students.
“One of my favorite things is watching them — not just learn the science, but learn how to work together — because it’s great for them to know about erosion. But more than anything, it’s important for them to learn how to work with others, because that’s a skill that’s going to follow them their whole lives through,” she said.
Jordan Kinsel, an elementary education major, agreed there were many benefits for everyone involved in the project. He said the subject matter was important, but he stressed how critical thinking is crucial, particularly at a young age like second and third grade.
“The ability to apply critical thinking skills and working collaboratively with a teammate I think are not only skills that help them achieve academic success during their school careers, but also sets them up for success in the work field and in their adult life,” Kinsel said, stressing preparing students for their futures is a critical part of Project Lead the Way. “I feel like that’s the important thing we do as educators, is preparing young men and women for life, instead of just succeeding in school.”
At Energy and Collisions, the students constructed two different vehicles to keep their egg safe from cracking. Each team tested their construction techniques by sending the vehicles down a tall ramp — not a single egg was cracked during the endeavor.
First grade student Henry Smith talked about the process for making the vehicle and protecting egg with his teammates. He “taped foam on (the vehicle) to keep the egg safe.” He said he looked forward to keeping his egg from cracking when they test the vehicles out.
His teammates Esther Samaritoni and Nolan Lowes named their team The Arctic Foxes.
Nolan is in third grade, and he talked about getting to make different cars. He worked with his teammates to cover the first egg with foil and cotton, but they weren’t allowed to use foil on the second vehicle.
He recommended cutting out a piece of paper to protect the top of the egg, along with foam protectors along the sides to keep the egg from spilling out of the sides. Nolan looked forward to testing the second car on the ramp outside, noting their first vehicle was a success. He said his team members were inspired by a video about seatbelts as they secured their egg.
Nolan remembered having fun the previous year, learning about computer programming as he added Internet access to a Chromebook computer. STEM Camp provided so many fun opportunities, Nolan didn’t want to choose just one.
“Actually all of it. I like it all,” he said.
Adley Lehman, a third grader participating in the Infection Detection project, talked about how she learned that most bacteria are good for the humans. She also discovered how a strep throat, which she thought was a virus, is caused by bacteria. The students used a special blue light-reactive powder to demonstrate how germs spread during a game of Heads Up Seven Up.
The students made charts to track how the illness spread through touch. She said Patient Zero ended up being the one who didn’t get sick. Adley said the camp was a fun way to learn.
“I enjoyed that I got to do it with friends that I know, and that I learned stuff about bacteria and viruses,” she said.
