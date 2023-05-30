LINN, Mo. — Students from three area communities were honored with placement on the State Technical College of Missouri dean's list during the 2023 spring semester.
Levi Erskine and Mason Latta, of Hannibal, Brandon Fullenwider, of New London, Mo., and Nicholas Erwin, Mason Roberts, Julius Sharrow, Spencer Whetstone, all of Palmyra, Mo. were all recognized for their academic achievements.
