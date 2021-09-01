PALMYRA, Mo. — Marion County has moved a step closer to having a new bridge on County Road 402 after the state approved construction plans for the structure.
During Monday’s meeting of the county commission at the courthouse in Palmyra it was announced by County Coordinator Teya Stice that approval for construction of the new span had been issued by the Missouri Department of Transportation.
Bids for construction of the bridge will be opened at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 20, at the courthouse in Palmyra.
In other business, the 2021 tax rate hearing took place. Set were the tax rates for the Marion County General Revenue Fund (0.1350 per $100 of assessed valuation) and the Marion County Road and Bridge Fund (0.3153 per $100 of assessed valuation). The county’s total tax rate for 2021 is 0.4503 per $100 of assessed valuation.
The 2021 Marion County Code of Ethics was adopted by the commissioners.
The initial report to the federal government for the American Rescue Plan funds has been completed.
Stice is working with Mark Twain Regional Council of Governments to approve an application process for American Rescue Plan funding by Marion County.
Stice reported she will be placing an order for additional masks for use in county offices.