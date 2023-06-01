JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — State Rep. Louis Riggs was invited to speak at a nationwide convention on one of his top legislative priorities: broadband.
Riggs was selected to speak at the Fiber Broadband Association’s Fiber Connect 2023, on August 20-23, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. There he will join an impressive roster of speakers focused on how to continue improving broadband infrastructure and further provide the economic and societal benefits that only fiber can deliver.
As a state legislator, Riggs has sponsored several bills aimed at bringing broadband to rural districts to assist farmers, students, businesses and health professionals throughout the rural areas.
“It is a great honor to be asked to speak at the Fiber Connect 2023 convention,” said Riggs. “With so many people gathering together, whether it be the service providers, technicians, manufacturers, specialists and various industry experts, we are putting some of greatest minds at the forefront of this developing industry and share how we can work together with new ideas and concepts to make better decisions and build better fiber broadband networks so that all people can enjoy a world with limitless communication, a better quality of life, and equitable access for each and every person.”
During his time in the Missouri House, Riggs has helped the legislature secure hundreds of millions of dollars to increase access to high-speed internet, and this year, the state of Missouri put a massive $261 million package of funds for the Broadband Infrastructure Grant Program using money received through the American Rescue Plan Act.
As such, Riggs’ experience and knowledge make him a great source of information that can prove beneficial to others, which he will share as he addresses the thousands of people expected to attend this year’s Fiber Connect convention.
Fiber Connect 2023 will explore “What Fiber Disrupts Next” and how fiber broadband serves as the enabling infrastructure to disrupt any market, including gaming, streaming entertainment, Internet of Things, precision agriculture, healthcare, machine learning and augmented reality.
Representative Riggs represents Marion and Ralls counties (District 5) in the Missouri House of Representatives. He was elected to his first two-year term in November, 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.