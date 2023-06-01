JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — State Rep. Louis Riggs was invited to speak at a nationwide convention on one of his top legislative priorities: broadband.

Riggs was selected to speak at the Fiber Broadband Association’s Fiber Connect 2023, on August 20-23, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. There he will join an impressive roster of speakers focused on how to continue improving broadband infrastructure and further provide the economic and societal benefits that only fiber can deliver.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.