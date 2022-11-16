JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Public Safety announced Wednesday the availability of up to $3.6 million in grant funding to assist local and state agencies manage and reduce systemic cybersecurity risks.

The Missouri State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program (SLCGP) is a competitive grant with individual awards of up to $200,000 to support cybersecurity activities. Interested applicants must apply by the Dec. 16 deadline.

