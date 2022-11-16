JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Public Safety announced Wednesday the availability of up to $3.6 million in grant funding to assist local and state agencies manage and reduce systemic cybersecurity risks.
The Missouri State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program (SLCGP) is a competitive grant with individual awards of up to $200,000 to support cybersecurity activities. Interested applicants must apply by the Dec. 16 deadline.
Eligible grant expenses include costs associated with planning, organization, equipment, training and/or exercise activities. The grant has a match requirement of 10 percent (for example, if the total cost of a project were $100,000, the sub-recipient would be responsible for $10,000 and the SLCGP share of the grant would be $90,000). The projected period for the expenditure of grant funds to be completed is Aug. 31, 2025.
Grant recipients will be notified of their awards in January 2023. The funding for this grant opportunity is made available through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The Missouri Department of Public Safety serves as the State Administrative Agency for this grant program.
