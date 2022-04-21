State lawmakers consider ban on red-light cameras

HANNIBAL — If legislation is approved that is currently under consideration at the Capitol, the city of Hannibal would have to pull the plug on the four red-light camera systems that operate along U.S. 61/McMasters Avenue.
The bill, which was introduced in the Missouri House by Rep. Tony Lovasco, R-O’Fallon, would prohibit the use of cameras to enforce traffic ordinances, which includes red-light cameras.
The proposed ban is not a topic of concern at Hannibal City Hall.
“My understanding is that this issue comes up on a semi-regular basis,” said Hannibal City Manager Lisa Peck.
“It is not uncommon every couple of years for us to go through a cycle in the Legislature of someone wanting to get rid of red-light cameras. They say that they are unconstitutional, but that is not our view or the view of the state to this point,” Mayor James Hark said. “The video evidence (recorded on camera) is pretty strong. I feel the state will still recognize this is a very valuable tool to eliminate (red-light) violations at dangerous intersections and our state legislature is up to the challenge to voice that opinion.”
Hark and Peck contend that the city’s red-light camera systems, the first of which went into service in December 2007, are still helping to make the busy thoroughfare through Hannibal a safer place for motorists.
“I was a police officer 25 years ago and I recall the intersections which created the most fatalities and those consequently are the ones with red-light cameras now,” Hark said. “Since these red-light cameras have went in there have been no fatality accidents at those intersections due to a vehicle running a red light.”
“My understanding is that the number of accidents has declined since the cameras were installed,” Peck added.
Money generated through red-light camera fines are used to help pay the city’s General Fund expenses.
“Fine proceeds come from someone breaking the law, and the fine is a consequence,” Peck said. “The ordinance actually allows for the use of video in the prosecution of traffic offenses, and if the traffic offenses do not occur, the fines don’t either.”
“The fines that are paid for violating a red light are the same as if someone ran a stop sign and a police officer was standing there,” Hark said. “The fine is actually a byproduct of the person committing the crime. There is no enhanced fine for running a red-light camera.”
In 2015, a state Supreme Court ruling required that red-light cameras capture and verify a driver’s identity caught running a red light, rather than charging the vehicle’s owner for the violation. The ruling cost many communities their red-light camera systems. Not so in Hannibal where the camera system in use was already in compliance with the court’s guidelines.
“Our cameras afford a person the right to come to court and view the evidence, and our evidence is as strong as if a police officer was standing there,” Hark said. “In fact, it is a little stronger because it is not subjective. On the video you can identify the person in the vehicle, the registration of the vehicle and it measures the amount of time the light was red prior to the vehicle entering the intersection. It is not as if a person was standing there and making a close judgment call on whether the light had just turned red and how far the car was in the intersection.”
Hannibal has red-light camera systems at the following intersections with U.S. 61/McMasters Avenue: Highway 168 and Diamond Boulevard; West Ely Road and Pleasant Street; Route MM and James Road; and Market Street and Paris Gravel Road.
