COLUMBIA, Mo. — The State Historical Society of Missouri is seeking proposals of up to $500 each to help Missouri cultural heritage institutions preserve and provide access to local history.
The deadline for organizations to submit their application is Thursday, Sept. 15. The one-year grant period begins November. The Richard S. Brownlee Missouri Local History grants honor a longtime former executive director of the State Historical Society who helped expand the Society’s holdings of newspapers, reference materials, manuscripts and artworks. A maximum of $5,000 will be awarded this year.
The Missouri Local History grant submissions should focus in two areas: The preservation of historical local records, which includes the purchase of archival supplies to store or display personal papers, photographs, maps or other materials. Funds may not be used for preservation of federal, state or local government documents.
The other area of focus can be education or programming activities to promote learning about local history or training for the preservation of local history records. Grants are available to Missouri cultural heritage institutions that are organizational members of the State Historical Society with preference given to local historical societies.
“Brownlee Local History Grants are an opportunity for local historical societies and cultural heritage institutions to preserve and provide access to their valuable collection,” said Gerald Hirsch, associate director of the State Historical Society of Missouri. “These grants have supported local organizations across the state from helping to eradicate mold and mildew damage in their collections to creating brochures and guides for a variety of projects and exhibits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.