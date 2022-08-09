COLUMBIA, Mo. — The State Historical Society of Missouri is seeking proposals of up to $500 each to help Missouri cultural heritage institutions preserve and provide access to local history.

The deadline for organizations to submit their application is Thursday, Sept. 15. The one-year grant period begins November. The Richard S. Brownlee Missouri Local History grants honor a longtime former executive director of the State Historical Society who helped expand the Society’s holdings of newspapers, reference materials, manuscripts and artworks. A maximum of $5,000 will be awarded this year.

