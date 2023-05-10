COLUMBIA, Mo. — As part of its core mission to support educational outreach, the State Historical Society of Missouri is expanding the Historic Missourians website, a freely available resource that features notable people who influenced the Show-Me State.

New biographies are made possible through a generous donation from Carolyn P. and Robin R. Wenneker, whose financial support allows the State Historical Society of Missouri to expand the “Historic Mizzourians” initiative, highlighting prominent Missourians whose lives have intersected with the University of Missouri in meaningful ways.

