COLUMBIA, Mo. — As part of its core mission to support educational outreach, the State Historical Society of Missouri is expanding the Historic Missourians website, a freely available resource that features notable people who influenced the Show-Me State.
New biographies are made possible through a generous donation from Carolyn P. and Robin R. Wenneker, whose financial support allows the State Historical Society of Missouri to expand the “Historic Mizzourians” initiative, highlighting prominent Missourians whose lives have intersected with the University of Missouri in meaningful ways.
“The Wennekers’ longstanding commitment to education has made it possible for the State Historical Society of Missouri to expand the website, sharing legacies of significant Missourians with future generations,” SHSMO Executive Director Gary R. Kremer said.
Recently added biographies to the site include Avis Tucker, newspaper publisher and first woman to serve as president of the UM Board of Curators; MU alumni Edward “Ted” and Hilda “Pat” Jones, known for both financial and conservation legacies; Paul Henning, early television sitcom producer who attended what would become UMKC School of Law; and Hazel McDaniel Teabeau, the first Black woman to attend Mizzou.
Additional biographies published as part of the Historic Mizzourians initiative have included nationally recognized MU football coach Don Faurot; prominent suffragist Emily Newell Blair; important agricultural leader and university administrator Frederick B. Mumford; and influential journalist and educator Sara Lockwood Williams.
“The Historic Missourians website is widely used by students and teachers around the state, and we’re pleased to be able to highlight Missourians who were actively engaged with the Show-Me State's flagship university,” said Education Coordinator Danielle Griego.
