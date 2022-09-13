COLUMBIA, Mo. — The State Historical Society of Missouri, in collaboration with the Missouri School of Journalism, invites the public to view a new exhibit, "Mr. Pruitt’s Possum Town: Trouble and Resilience in the American South", open now through Nov. 5 at the Center for Missouri Studies in Columbia.

The free exhibition is sponsored by the National Endowment of the Humanities and curated by Berkley Hudson, an associate professor emeritus of the University of Missouri. Seventy-five of the exhibition’s photos are on display in the State Historical Society’s Art Gallery, while another 25 images can be viewed at the Reynolds Journalism Institute on the MU campus.

