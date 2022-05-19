PALMYRA, Mo. — Count the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) among those who would like to see Marion County do something to make Veterans Road safer at night.
During the May 16 meeting of the county commission at the courthouse in Palmyra, Mark Hicks and Peter Hummel of the MSHP met with the commissioners to discuss the darkness that exists at night along Veterans Road, a north-south roadway that extends just west of Hannibal from Paris Gravel Road to Route W.
The MSHP representatives suggested installing streetlights along the length of Veterans Road. They noted there has been an increase in the usage of the road, especially by travelers who are not familiar with it.
The county commission reported it is already exploring the possibility of lighting the thoroughfare.
Commissioner Steve Begley volunteered to see if a grant might be available that would help cover the cost of the lights.
In other business, Steve McGregor of GDC Insurance Services met with the commission to update it regarding its current property and liability policy. McGregor said that things were looking good since there have been no jail claims and very few vehicle claims.
Cyber security and multi-factor authentication were discussed for all of the county offices as was the possibility of finding a carrier.
There will be no meeting of the commission on Monday, May 30, since the courthouse will be closed in observance of Memorial Day.
