State closes Hannibal Welcome Center

HANNIBAL — A Hannibal landmark was recently closed by the state of Missouri after 40 years of continued service.
“It’s sad to report that due to budget cuts and other issues the Hannibal Welcome Center has closed its doors,” said Mike Spurgeon, who had worked at the center for 16 years, most recently as its supervisor.
According to Ashton Kever, communications manager for the Missouri Department of Economic Development, the decision was based in finances.
“In June, the Missouri Division of Tourism budget was restricted by approximately $8.6 million due to state funding shortfalls resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Kever said. “The division’s fiscal year 2021 spending plan accounts for the majority of those restrictions by reducing advertising expenses and the Cooperative Marketing program by approximately $7.8 million and by reducing welcome center operational expenses by approximately $350,000.”
The Missouri Welcome Center in Hannibal permanently closed to the public on Oct. 30. In addition, welcome centers in Kansas City and St. Louis have also been closed. Hours of operation at centers in Rock Port, Eagleville, Joplin, Conway and Hayti have been reduced.
Spurgeon and his staff, which consisted of an assistant and five part-time employees, served between 35,000 and 60,000 visitors a year.
“Working at the welcome center was a job made for us and us for the job,” Spurgeon said. “It was a job that we all will miss, but the tourists will miss more. We provided information and sites to see. Several years ago we started a program by having maps for 48 states. Tourists used the maps for directions in planning their trips. Employees also shared personal trip information and stories about their trips to give tourists more ideas of locations to go.”
Kever said visitors to America’s Hometown will still have the opportunity to learn about Hannibal and other Missouri locations.
“Visitors are encouraged to stop at the Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau, which is a Missouri Affiliate Welcome Center, to find information about travel destinations in Missouri,” Kever said.
The new HCVB is located at 925 Grand Ave.
The welcome center in Hannibal, located on U.S. 61 South, and the property on which it sits are owned by Missouri’s Office of Administration.
State officials did not respond to a Courier-Post request for comment regarding future plans for the site.