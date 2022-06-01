HANNIBAL — Douglass Community Services and two local communities will be among the recipients of 41 grants announced today by the Department of Economic Development.
The Community Development Block Grant COVID-19 program provides grants to assist communities across Missouri with measures to respond to, prevent and prepare for issues related to the pandemic. A total of $41.2 million in CDBG grants has been allocated for 41 communities and counties in the Show-Me State.
In Marion County, Douglass Community Services will receive a $2 million grant for renovations and upgrades to the DCS facility at 711 Grand Ave. Improvements are planned to enrich services provided to clients in the region.
The City of Vandalia plans to use a $463,853 grant to establish new automated metering equipment. The measure aims to protect staff members by preventing interactions which could spread COVID-19.
A new multi-purpose community center is slated for construction in Perry. The $1,162,700 CDBG grant will be used to construct a new gathering place which allows for following social distancing and other CDC guidelines.
Pike County will receive a grant totaling $734,000 for Public Water Supply District 1. The water distribution system will be upgraded to better meet citizens’ needs.
An additional grant will affect several Missouri communities in the realm of future broadband internet expansion. A $613,750 grant for the Missouri Association of Councils of Government will provide engineering feasibility plans and broadband modeling programs throughout the Show-Me State.
“The Community Development Block Grant program strengthens communities, as well as our state’s economy,” Maggie Kost, acting director of the Department of Economic Development said in a news release. “We’re proud of the progress made using these funds and grateful for the support of our federal partners, as we help Missourians prosper.”
According to the Department of Economic Development, CDBG grants are designed to enable growth and provide for the well-being of Missouri residents. Funds can be used to address local health and safety concerns and provide improvements to facilities such as community centers and senior centers.
More information is available by visiting ded.mo.gov/cdbg or contactingmocdbg@ded.mo.gov.
