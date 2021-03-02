HANNIBAL — Douglass Community Services has hired Stacey Nicholas, of Lewistown, to be the new chief development officer.
Nicholas is a 13-year employee of DCS, and she currently directs the Community Outreach Initiatives Programs. The chief development officer is responsible for coordinating fundraising, development and media content for DCS.
“We are excited to have Stacey take this opportunity and know she will be an outstanding addition to our team. Her past experience and current work have allowed her to understand the needs and relationships with families, donors and business partners, which is an important part of moving our development program forward. The addition of Stacey’s new role will allow us to continue to grow the organization financially,” said Stephanie Cooper, CEO of DCS.
In her present position, Nicholas oversees programs such as USDA youth meals, the food pantry, the thrift store, foster grandparents, Toys for Tots, Christmas Blessings and Douglass’ volunteer programs.
“I am thankful for the trust the Douglass Board of Directors have placed in me,” Nicholas said. “Douglass Community Services cares deeply about bettering the communities under its care. I look forward to telling the story and supporting the good works done by Douglass in Northeast Missouri.”
The nonprofit social service company administers $10.3 million in grants and donations in the area.