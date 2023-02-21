HANNNIBAL — The community is invited to support Embrace Children and Families of Northeast Missouri at a special Masquerade Ball-themed St. Patrick's Day Gala on Saturday, March 11 at American Legion Post 55, 3819 Highway MM.
The doors for the celebration open at 5 p.m., and dinner wlll be served at 6 p.m. Food will be provided by the Rebel Pig, and music will be performed by Liz Bentley and a DJ. Themed attire is optional.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.