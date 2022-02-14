St. Louis woman arrested in connection with vehicle theft

HANNIBAL — A St. Louis woman faces charges of tampering with a motor vehicle and assault after Hannibal police officers recovered a stolen vehicle on Friday.
The 10th Circuit Court of Marion County issued a warrant for Zyiah D. Wooten, 18, of St. Louis, Mo., for charges of tampering with a motor vehicle and assault on Saturday.
The charges stem from an incident that officers with the Hannibal Police Department investigated on Friday. At about 2:14 p.m., a woman reported her vehicle, purse and keys had been stolen while she was inside a business in the 300 block of Broadway.
Officers believe Wooten had been in the business prior to the theft. A description of Wooten and the stolen vehicle was provided to surrounding agencies. Ralls County Sheriff’s deputies located the stolen vehicle abandoned on MO 79, south of Continental Cement.
About an hour later, a Hannibal off-duty officer saw Wooten in the 1200 block of Broadway. Hannibal officers contacted Wooten, and while they were taking her into custody, she headbutted an officer.
Officers found personal items and vehicle keys in Wooten’s possession which belonged to the victim. Wooten was also in possession of a stolen iPhone from Hannibal Walmart. The officer did not require medical treatment from the assault.
Wooten’s bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety. She remains in the Marion County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.