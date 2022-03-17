HANNIBAL — A St. Louis man charged with receiving stolen property is scheduled to appear for a plea/trial setting hearing March 25.
Tristan T. Holts, 18, of St. Louis, appeared by video before Marion County Associate Judge John Jackson on Monday for a bond reduction hearing. Jackson denied the request for a bond reduction.
Jackson scheduled Holts' plea or trial setting hearing.
The Hannibal Police Department said an offier reported seeing a vehicle without a front license plate traveling on U.S. 61 on March 4 near Steamboat Bend Shopping Center.
The officer positioned himself behind the vehicle and saw the temporary tag was expired. The officer initiated a traffic stop. He reportedly could smell what he believed was marijuana coming from the vehicle.
The driver reportedly told police they did not have a medical marijuana card and that there was a gun inside the vehicle. All occupants were safely removed from the vehicle.
During the vehicle search, officers reportedly found the gun the driver had described. Upon further search of the vehicle, a second handgun, high-capacity magazines and a 50-round drum magazine were recovered.
The second handgun was previously reported stolen from Olivette, Mo. Holts was taken into custody for possession of the stolen firearm and transported to the Marion County Jail on a 24-hour hold pending formal charges.
The other three occupants were taken into custody and questioned and released.
The 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County issued a warrant for Holts charging him with receiving stolen property.
Holts’ bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety. He remains in the Marion County Jail.