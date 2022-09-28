SPENCER TOWNSHIP, Mo. — A St. Louis, Mo. man was seriously injured in a Tuesday afternoon accident in Pike County involving a train.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, John P. Arnett, 51, of St. Louis was driving a 2022 Ford E-350 south on Pike County Road 461 at 3:20 p.m. The accident report stated Arnett began to cross a passive warning railroad crossing, causing the front of a General Electric SD70ACE train, operated by Marcus A. Young, 39, of St. Louis, to strike the Ford.
