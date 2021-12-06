STAFF REPORT
PALMYRA, Mo. — A St. Louis man was left with moderate injuries following a one-vehicle accident Sunday evening in Ralls County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the mishap occurred at 5:55 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 61 at Route F, 3 miles south of Palmyra.
Involved in the crash was a 2007 Chevrolet pickup driven by 38-year-old Brandon J. Marra of St. Louis.
According to the accident report, the pickup traveled off the right side of the road where it struck several construction barrels and a ditch. The vehicle continued going south and eventually returned to the roadway. Marra and the vehicle were later located near New London.
Marra was transported by Ralls County ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.
The patrol said Marra was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated and careless and imprudent driving.