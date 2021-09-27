BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — A St. Louis man was left with moderate injuries following a one-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Pike County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the mishap occurred at 11:15 a.m., Sept. 26, on Route W, south of County Road 226.
Involved in the accident was a 2011 Harley-Davidson Vrod driven by 47-year-old Thomas E. Muldrow of St. Louis.
According to the accident report the Harley-Davidson was traveling northbound on Route W when a motorcycle in front of it drove off the right side of the roadway and then returned to the roadway. Muldrow laid down his motorcycle to avoid a collision with the other motorcycle.
Muldrow, who was wearing a safety device, was transported by ambulance to St. Charles West Hospital.