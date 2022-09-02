St. Louis man faces drug charge after reportedly fleeing from officers

HANNIBAL — A St. Louis man faces a drug-related charge after he reportedly fled from Hannibal police officers Wednesday.
The 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County issued a warrant for Jae’Von M. Renfoe, 20, of St. Louis, on Thursday. Renfoe was charged with delivery of a controlled substance.
Renfoe's charge stems from an incident that began at about 3:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Chestnut St. Officers were in the area searching for a subject on an unrelated matter.
As officers were walking in the neighborhood Renfoe reportedly fled on foot. Officers reported Renfoe threw a baggie from his pants into a front yard.
He was detained and the baggie was recovered. According to officers, the baggie held multiple smaller baggies containing a substance believed to be fentanyl.
Renfoe was transported to the Marion County Jail where he remains incarcerated. His bond is $100,000 cash only.
