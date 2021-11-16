STAFF REPORT
LOUSIANA, Mo. — A Louisiana church hopes a new event becomes a holiday tradition people will cherish as warmly as a family gathering.
St. Joseph Catholic is hosting its first-ever Christmas Brunch from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at Seton Hall, 508 N. Third St.
Tickets are $10 for adults and children five and younger get in free. The menu features fresh-baked, bone-in ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, breads, homemade goodies and hot and cold drinks.
Church member Pat Sommer came up with the idea and has an eight-member committee along with volunteers to do the work.
“Everyone is welcome to attend,” Sommer said. “It’s about keeping Christmas in Louisiana and keeping the Christmas spirit. Things have just been cut out with COVID. This is a good chance for the community to get back together.”
Sommer said proceeds will go toward the upkeep of Seton Hall, which is used for church, community and other events throughout the year.
“We’d like everybody to take part,” she said. “Everybody likes to think about Christmases past and going to grandma’s or spending time with family. This is kind of like that. We want people to get together and share in the holiday spirit.”
Church member Judy Allwood will perform music, and those in attendance will not get a lump of coal in their stockings should they choose to sing along.
In addition to the Christmas spirit and fellowship, there’s little doubt that the meal will be anything but divine.
“Nobody will leave hungry,” Sommer promises.
