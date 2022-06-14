HANNIBAL — John Freiling has directed the bell choir at St. John's Lutheran Church for 50 years and is presenting a final concert before handing over the baton to the new director.
The event will feature favorite songs of the last 50 years. St. John’s rings eight octaves of handbells and seven octaves of hand chimes, for a total of more than 200 bells and chimes.
Choir members have rung concerts on stage in Branson. to standing-room-only crowds and performed at the White House for the congressional Christmas open house.
They have received invitations to ring at The National Cathedral, The USO and David Letterman.
The concert will include a small orchestra, pipe organ and bells. The performance begins at 2 p.m. Sunday July 10 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 1201 Lyon St. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. More information is available by calling 573-248-4272.
