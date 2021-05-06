HANNIBAL — With spring flowers starting to emerge, it’s time to take little ones outside to enjoy nature.
The upcoming family-friendly nature program called Spring Wildflower Walk will be 1-2 p.m. Sunday, May 16, at Riverview Park.
The program will start at Shelter No. 2, the first overlook of the Mississippi River. The program will be led by nature educator Gale Rublee.
“This will be very family friendly and young children are encouraged to attend,” she said. “We will learn more about wildflowers so you identify the spring bloomers on your outdoor outings.”
Rublee has more than 25 years of experience as a nature educator.
She is a founding member of the Mississippi Hills Master Naturalists chapter in Hannibal.
Hannibal Parks and Recreation nature programs are free but space is limited and reservations are suggested by calling Hannibal Parks & Recreation at 573-221-0154 or emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov