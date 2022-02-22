STAFF REPORT
HANNIBAL — Tournament play for the competitive division of Winter Pickleball took place Tuesday evening.
Registration for Spring Pickleball is open, and registration is available at the Hannibal Parks & Recreation office in City Hall, 320 Broadway. Participants may sign up for leisure, intermediate or competitive league. Play will be on Tuesdays starting March 22, at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center and at the Huckleberry Park courts.
The registration deadline is Monday, March 14. The cost is $35 per team (doubles only). More information is available by calling Jenna McDonald at 573-221-0154 or emailing jmcdonald@hannibal-mo.gov.
