Spring pickleball league signups underway

The winners in the intermediate division of the Winter Pickleball League are Ted Fix and Christy Tuter. Debbie Williams and Dana Blase won second place.
HANNIBAL — Registration for Hannibal Parks & Recreation Spring Pickleball League is now open. Participants may sign up for leisure, intermediate or competitive leagues.
Play will be on Tuesday evenings at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, starting March 16 and ending April 20. There will be a tournament for the competitive league on Tuesday, April 27. The schedule will be determined after all registrations are received. The cost is $35 per team.
The registration deadline is Friday, March 5. Registration is available at the Hannibal Parks & Recreation office at City Hall, 320 Broadway. More information is available by calling Jenna McDonald at 573-221-0154 or emailing jmcdonald@hannibal-mo.gov.