HANNIBAL — A spring cleanup will be April 10, which not only helps make Hannibal look nicer, it also eliminates the amount of plastic that ends up in the ocean.
Volunteers should meet anytime from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Y’Men’s Pavilion, 105 Hill St. The cleanup is sponsored by Hannibal Board of Public Works, Hannibal Parks and Recreation and Hannibal Area Chamber of Commerce.
The first 100 participants will receive a Stream Team t-shirt. Gloves and trash bags will be provided.
The participants usually end up with about 500 pounds of trash.
There will be employees from Hannibal Parks & Recreation and Board of Public Works driving around during the cleanup to pick up the bags of trash so the volunteers don’t have to bring them back to the Dumpster at the Y’Men’s Pavilion.
Andrea Campbell, stormwater coordinator for Hannibal Board of Public Works, said, “Did you know that 80 percent of plastics in the ocean originate as land-based plastic trash? You can make a difference by helping cleanup, right here in Hannibal. “
The Rotary Club of Hannibal and Hannibal High School Environment Club students will be at the cleanup helping collect data of the trash pollution as its collected.
Anyone interested in helping with the data collection may contact Campbell at HBPW 573-221-8050 extension 6043.