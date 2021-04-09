STAFF REPORT
HANNIBAL — Due to inclement weather in the forecast, the cleanup planned for Saturday has been postponed to Sunday, April 11.
Volunteers should meet anytime from noon to 3 p.m. at the Y’Men’s Pavilion, 105 Hill St. The Spring Cleanup is sponsored by Hannibal Board of Public Works, Hannibal Parks and Recreation and Hannibal Area Chamber of Commerce.
The first 100 participants will receive a Stream Team t-shirt. Gloves and trash bags will be provided.
The participants usually end up with about 500 pounds of trash.
There will be employees from Hannibal Parks and Recreation and Board of Public Works driving around during the cleanup to pick up the bags of trash so the volunteers don’t have to bring them back to the Dumpster at the Y’Men’s Pavilion.
The Rotary Club of Hannibal and Hannibal High School Environment Club students will be at the cleanup helping collect data of the trash pollution as it is collected.
Anyone interested in helping with the data collection may contact Campbell at HBPW at 573-221-8050 extension 6043.